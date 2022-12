Not Available

Celing (played by Priscilla Cellona in her first starring role) and her kid brother Piding (Ike Jarlego Jr) are recently orphaned and they come to Manila to find work in the home of their late parents' hacienda landlord (Paco Zamora). But they are treated miserably by the landlord's ill-tempered wife, Doña Esperanza (Naty Bernardo). —Combat Boots Everyday