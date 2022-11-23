Pagan Invasion: (03) Meditation Pathway to Deception

Not Available

Eastern meditation and yoga are being used by vibrant young businessmen, athletes and children for achieving better, healthier living. How ironic that these religious practices were originally designed in India to prepare the dying Hindu for the reincarnation process. Today, eastern mysticism is being carefully marketed as science and has successfully infiltrated the medical profession, the public school system, the U.S. government, and nearly all areas of mainstream western society. Chuck Smith and Caryl Matrisciana uncloak this disturbing trend, which has captured the hearts and minds of a generation seeking to better themselves.