Pagan Invasion: (05) Dawning of the New Age

The New World Order and warning signs to watch out for. As the world begins its entry into the 21st Century, a growing genre of spiritual and political leaders believe that we are participating in the dawning of a "new age." Many are working toward a new era of global consciousness and the dream of a new world order. Chuck Smith and Caryl Matrisciana investigate whether or not today's growing pagan trend coincides with predictions as laid out in ancient Hebrew and Christian Scriptures. Is the uniting of religion, science, and politics under the protective umbrella of the New Age movement a positive sign, or is it actually a spiritual counterfeit?