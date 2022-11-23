Pagan Invasion: (06) Evolution Hoax of the Century

Not Available

Why are many scientists abandoning their belief in traditional evolution? The concept of evolution has dominated the thinking of the scientific community for nearly a century and a half, and is taught as "fact" in public schools and educational institutions in America. And yet today, many leading scientists are abandoning a belief in traditional evolution, admitting that no real evidence exists!Chuck Smith and Caryl Matrisciana talk to leading scientists from around the world and examine the latest scientific discoveries. Decide for yourself if evolution truly provides the answer to our existence, or is it really the "Hoax of the Century?'