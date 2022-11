Not Available

Music video for Björk's single 'Pagan Poetry' The video is described as being about "a woman preparing herself for marriage and for her lover". It features highly blurry and stylized images of explicit sex from her personal footage, including fellatio and ejaculation, and also images of large needles sewing pearls to the skin. The second half of the video features Björk in a dress designed by Alexander McQueen, which covers only the lower portion of her body.