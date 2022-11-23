Páginas del diario de Mauricio

Not Available

Havana, a day in September 2000. Olympic Games are being held in Sydney and Mauricio's sixtieth birthday is here: a man alone and devastated by the unexpected death of his wife. The story is told through a review of passages that gave form to the last twelve years of his life, combining flashbacks with recent events encompassing the key moments that marked the path to that day. Individual dimensions combine with the social context in the last decade in the 20th century in Cuba, a decade marked by deep political, economic and social changes that stirred the ethic and human bases of these generations, the first to enter in the new millennium.