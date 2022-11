Not Available

Paging Dr. Finger. Report to ER STAT! We've got an Emergency Room full of hot men with raging hard-ons that won't go down, hungry holes jammed with butt-plugs, and other assorted anal conditions that require your immediate attention. Luckily our deviant medical staff comes fully equipped with massive tools that prove to be just what the doctor ordered! Strip down, grab your cock, and get in on all the nasty doctor/patient action in Paging Dr. Finger!