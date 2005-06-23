2005

Paheli

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 23rd, 2005

Studio

Red Chillies Entertainment

Kishanlal marries the beautiful Lachchi, but the day after the wedding, he leaves on business for five years. When Kishanlal reappears only a few days later, Lachchi is delighted, but this new Kishanlal is in fact a spirit who has taken the form of Lachchi's husband, after having seen her by chance and fallen in love with her. Four years later, the real Kishanlal returns and the townsfolk must determine who is who.

Cast

Rani MukerjiLachchi
Anupam KherBhanwarlal
Aditi GowitrikarKamli
Rajpal YadavBhoja
Dilip PrabhavalkarKanwarlal
A.K. HangalJeevraj

