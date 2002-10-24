2002

Paid in Full

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Release Date

October 24th, 2002

Studio

Loud Films

Ace is an impressionable young man working for a dry cleaning business. His friend, drug dealer Mitch goes to prison. In an unrelated incident, he finds some cocaine in a pants pocket. Soon, Ace finds himself dealing cocaine for Lulu. Via lucky breaks and solid interpersonal skills, Ace moves to the top of the Harlem drug world. Of course, unfaithful employees and/or rivals conspire to bring about Ace's fall.

Cast

Cam'ronRico
Mekhi PhiferMitch
Kevin CarrollCalvin
Chi McBridePip
Regina HallKiesha
Esai MoralesLulu

