9 Mexican directors come together to narrate traditions and more brutal, ruthless and bizarre legends of our country. Mexico Barbaro shows the world stories that are part of our popular culture, from sweet stories told by our grandmothers, the tooth fairy, witchcraft, the story behind the weeping woman, sexy Devil' servers, a pagan hero, the burnt woman, up to ancestral culinary bloody rites. Traditions and legends that today continue to cause terror among Mexican people. Included shorts: **Paidós Phobos** (Paidos Phobos) **Potzonalli** (Potzonalli) **Bolas De Fuego** (Fireballs) **Exodoncia** (Exodontia) **Vitriol** (Vitriol) **Dirección** **La Leyenda de Juan Soldado** (Juan the Soldier) "No Te Duermas" (Do not sleep) **Ya Es Hora** (It's About time).