Earlier this year, the Swedes of PAIN announced great news for those of you who didn’t have the chance to see them live during the "You Only Live Twice" Tour that started in October 2011. The Band recorded the whole final show of the first leg at Debaser Medis in Stockholm last November and parts of the show at the Masters Of Rock Festival in July 2012 which will be released on DVD together with tons of crazy backstage and "behind the scenes" footage.