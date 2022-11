Not Available

Norival, has 41 years old, is a widower and father of Pedro, age 5. To support his child, Norival does small jobs in various farms across the country. The movie 'Pains' follows a day in their life during the harvest season of sugarcane. During this period Norival and his son live in Minas Gerais' countryside, in Brazil's southeast, in small city called Pains. As a cane cutter, Norival struggle to raise money and provide a good education for his child.