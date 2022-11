Not Available

Here it is Bear Mountain’s new video Paint It Red in its entirety. The 26 minute feature, which showcases the talents of Chris Bradshaw, Keegan Valaika, Joey Sexton, Scott Stevens, Scott Vine, Zak Hale, Dylan Alito, Johnny Paxson, Chris Grenier, JP Walker, Desiree Melancon, Ryan Paul and others, was shot entirely in and around Big Bear Mountain Resort during the 2010-2011 season.