A group of troubled teens finds direction in this inspiring underdog story. Abandoned by his father, Indigo (Chris Tschupp) wastes his days watching cartoons. When he persuades a few of his friends to play paintball with him, it doesn't take long for the boys from the wrong side of the tracks to form an unbeatable team. Their triumphs on the paintball field give the boys an outlet and the confidence and support they need to succeed in life.