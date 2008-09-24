2008

Painted Skin

  • Fantasy
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 24th, 2008

Studio

Golden Sun Films

Painted Skin is based on one of Pu Songling's classic short stories in Strange Stories from a Chinese Studio. Zhou Xun stars as Xiao Wei, a fox spirit that feasts on human hearts in order to maintain her lovely, youthful appearance. When General Wang Sheng (Chen Kun) 'rescues' her from a band of bandits and brings her home, trouble brews as the demon falls in love with the general.

Cast

Donnie YenPang Yong
Zhou XunXiao Wei
Chen KunGeneral Wang Sheng
Zhao WeiPei Rong
Betty SunXia Bing
Qi YuwuDemon / Xiao Yi

View Full Cast >

Images