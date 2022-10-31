Not Available

This artful and mesmerizing portrait of contemporary American painter Caio Fonseca explores the illusive mystery of the process of making art, intimately capturing the isolation, resolve, and playful curiosity required to create. Tracing the origins of his work, American painter Fonseca reveals that his singular forms are not merely summoned from the imagination, but are also inherited from a deep and personal lineage of artists. Through his humor and self-examination, Fonseca shows us that colors and forms can reveal a man's history and character, reminding us that the work of an artist is not simply a reflection of life, but the essence of life.