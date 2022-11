Not Available

This is one of three 15 minute cat films made by Bretislav Pojar in 1960-61. It features mime artist Ladislav Fialka as the painter Honza. He gets into all sorts of trouble when he has to look after two little kittens. It's a mixture of live action and animation. The other two films in the trilogy are Cat’s Promise Cat School Narrator Rudolf Deyl also provided the voice for the first series for Pojar’s Pojdte Pane films in the mid 60s.