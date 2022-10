Not Available

Painting the Way to the Moon is a 54 minute HD feature documentary about Princeton mathematician Ed Belbruno. In the 1980's, Ed worked at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab by day and made space-inspired paintings by night. In his free time, Ed became obsessed with figuring out a new way of space travel, and over five years he toiled to find a solution. But it wasn't until he turned to his oil paints and canvas that he made his breakthrough.