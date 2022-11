Not Available

Li Jeng-je and Hue Wei Luen are best friends. Before they realize, they fall in love with each other and change their relationship from best friends to lovers. But Je is a basketball player who is afraid that his sexual orientation might be found by his homophobic friend, so he decides to break up with Lun. He tried to have a straight relationship with Ying, who is actually a lesbian. But eventually, he realizes that it doesn't feel right...