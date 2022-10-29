Paisa Ho Paisa

Not Available

Ashwin, an engineering college student meets a beautiful girl Bhoomika in the campus. After a few playful encounters, they fall in love. Ashwin hails from a lower middle class family and all the time he thinks of making big money in a very short time. When Bhoomika stumbles upon something big, she consults Ashwin and his friends and together they strike it rich in a very big way using an invisible chemical (A chemical when it is sprayed on anything or anyone the object or the person becomes invisible). However they are forced to be on the run after being chased by the cops. Now starts the wild goose chase with ruthless & buffoonery gangsters, comic cops, bungling CBI officer and the hero and his friends playing all kinds of pranks.