Naghi works in a dome and landscaping and is charged with the truck of Arastoo from his workplace, taking a dome and a flower to a village in Qeshm. He goes to Tehran with his family along with the guardian of the house to show the dome and flower to his owner living in the nursing home and then go to the installation site. In the meantime, there is a lot of incredible events, including a telephone race, getting stuck in a restaurant, pulling off the car of the council and falling in love with Aristotle.