Pájaros rojos

In the revolted 70's in Argentina, teenage Graciela is an artist and a poet. She and Julio, a charismatic student leader, are brought together by their ideals for social justice. Her poems reach young musician Flecha, who dreams of singing them for a roaring crowd. As the times grow harder and more dangerous, friends are persecuted, Graciela and Julio protect each other, but the dictatorship kidnaps them. Graciela's mother desperate search for her daughter brings her together with the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, who's relentless clamor for their missing children is only met with more terror and death from the bloody dictatorship. 35 years later, that mother publishes a book of Graciela's poems, and brings it to Flecha, now an accomplished musician. He turns them into songs that let her words live and fly.