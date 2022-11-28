Pak Pandir Modern

Not Available

The film tells of Pak Pandir, a rich man who uses a strange approach to his daily life. She raised her four children using a strict disciplinary approach such as having to get up early in the morning, to sleep early at night, and not to mix with women as well as the common people in the village. However, without her knowledge, her children were already hanging out with the people in her village. The problem begins when her children compete against each other to win the heart of a girl who is in fact a dumb girl who is an individual who desperately wants her daughter to marry rich and wealthy people. Unfortunately, without the knowledge of his children Mr Pandir himself managed to get the girl to be his wife.