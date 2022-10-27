Not Available

Pak tam duda is a small time businessman who lives in a village. He supplies furniture to a middleman in the city. He is known as Pak Tam Duda because he is a widower in his 40’s. He befriends a bright little boy who becomes his assistant at the workplace. One day, while sending some furniture to the city, he falls in love with a flirtatious woman who works at a furniture shop. Since he is so easily charmed, she decides to cheat him of his money. The honest Pak Tam Duda, however, manages to save himself from being exploited.