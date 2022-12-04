Not Available

Futing, who returns to the tribe on vacation, is suddenly told to replace his grandfather to participate in Sacepo' (sea festival). However, as it's already difficult for Futing to speak his own mother tongue, how could he catch fish in the sea? Just when he is about to escape, he meets Lisin, a lovely girl who stays in the tribe to work in exchange for board and lodging. Her eyes are full of admiration immediately when she hears that Futing is going to participate in the sea festival. In order to win the hearts of Lisin, Futing tries his best to learn how to fish in the sea.