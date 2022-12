Not Available

Don Andres (Franco Garcia) and his son, Ernesto (Rudy Concepcion) are both in love with a pretty barrio lass, Amparing (Rosario Moreno). Amparing's father, Mang Teong (Pedro Faustino), works on the hacienda owned by Don Andres, and is not in favor of Don Andres' intentions towards Amparing. He advises her to not take any gifts from Don Andres.