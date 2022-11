Not Available

Nadia de Hock breaks her engagement to another man because of her love to the marquis d'Areghi. She lives a life of pleasure until Areghi reveals he is just an adventurer who has just killed his brother. He asks her to sign a letter so he can use her as his alibi. Some time later, Areghi is attacked by Nadia's guard dogs as he tries to see her. He dies as she forgives him for the pain he caused her.