Not Available

Autorickshaw driver Prabhu, Rich kid Yuvan, aspiring actor Aadhi, shorts-eats maker Ramana and under-used junior lawyer Iniyan are your usual men-on-the-compound wall type, rough hewn but basically good. Their singular aim is to make Priya fall for them. But behind Priya's smiling and cheerful face is a sad tale. She has an irreversible heart condition.