Pale Cocoon

In the far future when the continuity of the history has been lost, humans live in an ever more deteriorating completely artificial and enclosed world. The sea and the sky have disappeared, and the only window to "living" scenery exists in the records from the past, excavated in the relic.The Bureau of Record Excavation is an organization responsible for this task. Ura works for the 92nd office of the bureau. He is absorbed by the restoration of various records and fascinated by world of the past. Riko keeps a little distance to watch him, but averts her eyes from the records, believing that sometimes people just want things to stay the same.Everyone in this world knows that to know the past means to know the misery of this world, the present reality. But one day, Ura restores a strange video...