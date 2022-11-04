Not Available

Flip's lunchtime picnic with his sweetheart (a human one) is interrupted by an Indian attack. The buffoonish "Injuns" drive them to a log cabin with their arrows, and there's a grand shootout. Eventually, though, they are tied to a stake with whooping, war-chanting, Indians threatening to make an end of them... until the woodland creatures mount a counter-offensive to free them. The Indians get the tar knocked out of them as they flee the countryside. A cabin slides off a cliff and goes ker-blooie!