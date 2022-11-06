Pale Passion

Not Available

Eddie Chan plays Fa, a psychotic loser, always between jobs, who never seems to have his prerogative s straight. His girlfriend at the time, Ah Hsia (Chiang Li Ping) even starts to think he is psycho and decides to call off their relationship. Fa, being a psycho that he is, is unable to take the word "no" for answer as he constantly hounds Ah Hsia and her family and practically stalks her. (Why doesn't Ah Hsia knee this guy in the nuts??) Worse comes to worst, as Ah Hsia cannot stand Fa any longer and practically disappears off the face of the earth and starts another life, albeit in Hong Kong, but far enough from the crazy Fa. Fa, still thinking of Ah Hsia, manages to get involved in a relationship with a PR girl named Hsing (Elaine Kam), to soothe over his desire for a female companion. Eventually, Fa spots Ah Hsia again, and this time he will not let her go. Man! This Fa is crazy.