Kim Hyun-pil, an orphan, gets caught for picking pockets. At the police station, he causes trouble for the police. Detective Koh, takes sympathy on Hyun-pil's situation and takes him home to raise him as his own. Hyun-pil grows into a fine young man under the Koh's care, and despite resentment and scorn of Koh's son Mook, Hyun-pil is nurtured by love from Yeon-ji, Mook's sister. But even as adults, the discord between Mook and himself forces Hyun-pil to leave their home...