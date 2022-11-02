Palermo Hollyhood

Not Available

In a country that has been broken down and corupted by poverty, Pablo and Mario are best friends and local thieves. Although they come from very different backgrounds, they help each other out by commiting petty crimes that help Pablo support his family and Mario become independent from his own. In a twist of fate, they become involved in a kidnapping that goes sour. This tragedy triggers and unmasks a series of events that changes their lives forever. Now the two friends will be tested and their lives taken to the limit.