For this video, Palisades in Palisades, 2014, Rose wanted to expand both her conceptual concerns and her cinematographic repertoire. “I was learning how to make a shot in relation to the content,” she explains, “and how the shots were metaphors for pure sensual material.” The artist accomplished this by using a remote-control camera that could zoom from 200 feet away all the way up to the pores in an individual’s skin. She chose to shoot in New Jersey’s Palisades Interstate Park, a onetime Revolutionary War battleground turned landscaped circuit park that sits atop an ancient cliff.