Not Available

Progressive Scottish rockers Pallas perform songs from their album "Knightmoves" in this 1985 concert filmed at London's Camden Palace. Captured during the height of the New Progressive Rock era, when new bands revived the genre originally pioneered by masters such as Yes and Emerson Lake and Palmer, this concert offers a rare look at a unique time in British rock history. Also features songs from the albums "The Sentinel" and "Arrive Alive."