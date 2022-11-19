Pallas - The Blinding Darkness

Not Available

If you've waited for a Pallas DVD, and hoped it would do the band justice, you have found it. The picture and sound quality are first rate, the musicianship and vocals are perfect. The set list simply could not have been any better. (well, ok, Sanctuary would have topped it off) You get the best of the 'new' albums (since the band reformed) and the magic that is/was the Sentinel. As encores, the band perform the entire Atlantis Suite, but then it gets even better.... as a second encore, the band introduce 'Sentinel' singer Euan Lowson to take on the theatrics and vocals for 'Cut and run' and the epic, brilliant, disturbing 'The Ripper.' If you're a prog rock or classic rock fan.