A bunch of ghost cats haunt the neighborhood. You can tell them apart from the others because one of their ears has been snipped. It’s called being ear tipped. Ms. &^%$&^$%#^@ owns two pit bulls and works at a bird sanctuary. She is an avian veterinarian. Ms. &^%$&^$%#^@ hates cats and especially the ones with the chipped ears. Ms. &^%$&^$%#^@ has a history in the neighborhood for letting her dogs kill cats.