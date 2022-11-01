Not Available

Palunku

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The film exposes the trappings of consumerism and how city life changes the perspective and priorities of an ordinary farmer portrayed by Mammootty. The film was noted for its relevant plot, the performances of the lead actors and the directional excellence of Blessy. Mammootty won the Best Actor Award at the annual Kerala Film Critics Awards for the portrayal of Monichan, a down-to-earth farmer driven to the verge of suicide by the loan sharks.

Cast

MammoottyMonichan
Lakshmi SharmaSusamma
Nazriya NazimGeethu
Jagathy SreekumarSoman Pillai
Nedumudi VenuTeacher
Thampy AntonyProf. Sukumaran Nair (as

