Πάμε Για... Καφέ;

Odysseus and Giblas (Giorgos Pantzas and Stathis Psaltis) come to Athens, hoping to make their lives. They find a room and work at the Aristomenos factory (Grigoris Vafias). When the rumors about the attempted murder of his son Giorgos Pantzas organized the factory, Odysseus, who looks amazing, will take on the role of salvation to deceive the killers. Odysseus, without knowing what is happening, charismatically emphasizes his boss's son and gives benefits to the workers. Soon it is revealed that the very son of the factory was the one who spread the rumors and Odysseus, taking the part of the workers clean, destroying an agreement with Arab entrepreneurs, overcoming his superiors and finally resigning.