Pamela's Prayer

This period piece motion picture portrays the unique and heartfelt story of Pamela Bucklin from her birth in 1969 to her wedding day in 1991. When her mother dies at birth, Pamela is raised by her father, Wayne. He makes a commitment to pray with his daughter each and every night. He also raises her with a very high standard of purity before marriage. In an age when purity is scoffed at by the world, and even in some Christian circles, this movie presents the message with inspiration and perspective. Also, the prayerful commitment of Wayne Bucklin is an example for all who are in a parental role.