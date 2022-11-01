Pamela : Secretos de una Pasion

Not Available

This is the story of the problems of a young 21-year-old woman who, in the context of modern Mexico, tries to escape reality with the false relief granted by drugs and casual sex. Pamela gets involved with an older man called Victor, in an unboundedly passionate relationship that leads them to invent a double life for themselves in order to cross over the boundaries and explore their deepest fantasies. They set off in the company of Miguel, a young and sensual Spaniard, on a trip to Pie de la Cuesta.