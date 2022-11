Not Available

A bachelor and a movie stuntman, Tamilian Pammal K. Sambandham, reprimands his brother, Anand, for hastily getting married to Malathi. He finds out that Malathi is being instigated by her single, male-hating friend, Janaki, who instructs her not to get intimate with Anand. Things only get worse after Pammal falls in love with Janaki, who not only dislikes him but also his profession, and is determined to ensure that this marriage ends in a divorce