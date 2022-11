Not Available

The name, Pan American Clipper, conjures up exotic, far-away places in every corner of the world, including Istanbul, Caracas, London, Paris, The South Pacific, South America and the Far East. By viewing these ten half-hour restored Pan Am films, you will discover the exciting world of air travel on-board the Pan Am Clipper fleet. So pack your bags, and join us on a journey back to a time when air travel was new and exciting. All aboard the Clipper Ships of Pan Am!