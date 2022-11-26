Panama Wild: Rain Forest of Life

Not Available

The Rainforest of Life is the oldest long-term tropical research facility studying the magnificent ecosystem of the Panamanian rainforest. National Geographic takes the viewer to Colorado Island in Central America to learn about the so-called "rain forest of life." For many years scientists from all across the globe have come to this facility to search for knowledge in fields that include among others, animal behavior, plant ecology, and canopy biology. With commentary from some of the world's leading biologists, this 60-minute video is both educational and entertaining with substantial exploration set against a backdrop of bountiful footage.