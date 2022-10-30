Pancharangi

Not Available

A family goes to a village near Mangalore to finalize a bride for the elder son, Lucky, played by Pavan Kumar. Lucky is a US-based software professional, and is a teetotaler, always abiding by the pressure and demands of his parents, so much to the fact that he does not have the courage to speak out that he already has a girlfriend. Bharath Kumar, the youngest son, the character played by Diganth, is a carefree individual with weird ideas on life. Bharath meets a tomboyish girl, Ambika, who is the house-owner's niece, and they begin to mingle well due to the nature of their personalities. However, following a few unusual twists and turns, the alliance is called off and the groom's family members walk out due to embarrassment. Ambika, who has now developed a strong feeling of love towards Bharath, goes ahead and confronts him. And finally, Bharath too says yes.