Not Available

Panchatanthiram (transl. Five Ruses) is a 2002 Indian Tamil-language comedy film directed by K. S. Ravikumar written with Kamal Haasan and Crazy Mohan. The film features Haasan, Simran, and Ramya Krishnan leading an ensemble cast that includes Jayaram, Ramesh Aravind, Sriman, Yugi Sethu, Urvashi, Aishwarya, and Nagesh. This Movie dubbed and released Telugu-language as the same name. Tamil dialogue was written by Crazy Mohan and Telugu dialogue written by Vennelakanti.