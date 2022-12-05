Panchavati

Not Available

This is a story about having an extra marital affair within the family itself. Vikram (Suresh Oberoi) and his younger brother Yatin (Akbar Khan) lead their import - export business. Eventually Vikram meets Sadhavi (Deepti Naval) who is a painter with the family in Nepal. They become great friends and one day Vikram decides that Sadhavi should marry his younger brother Yatin. They get married and were having happy married life till Sadhavi discovers that Yatin only wants sexual pleasure but does not want to give her his time. One day due to a big fight between husband and wife, Sadhavi leaves the house and goes back to Nepal. Vikram goes there to bring Sadhavi back. There is a great bond between them and they both end up having an extra marital affair. Sadhavi finally wants to become a saint and leave the world of pleasure.