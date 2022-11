Not Available

A hot-tempered bandit, Pancho Vanilla, robs a Mexican bank and rushes to his hideout to count the loot. Speedy Gonzales, Mexico's fastest mouse, follows Pancho there, intending to return the money to the bank. He challenges Pancho to a duel and then speeds past him again and again, bringing every cent of the money back to the bank and causing a flustered and enraged Pancho to shoot himself in the feet.