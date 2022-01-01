Not Available

Pancrase: Yes, We Are Hybrid Wrestlers 2 was a mixed martial arts event held on October 14, 1993 at the Tsuyuhashi Sports Center in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. The event featured future King of Pancrase champions Masakatsu Funaki, Bas Rutten, Ken Shamrock, and Minoru Suzuki. Headlining the promotion's second mma event was future UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock against Kazuo Takahashi. Other notable fights on the card were Minoru Suzuki, who took on Vernon White. Pancrase co-founder Funaki took on Ryushi Yanagisawa, while Bas Rutten faced Takaku Fuke.