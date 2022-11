Not Available

A young, fun, adventurous Panda travels from China to Africa to rescue his best friend, Jielong the Dragon, who has been kidnapped. On his journey he discovers a strange but amazing new world of mountains, deserts and jungles, while facing frightening hippos, suspicious hyenas and wise gorillas. Relying on his wits (and some new found friends) he makes his way across Africa, before rescuing Jielong and saving his new friends' jungle home. A fish out of water/coming of age story.